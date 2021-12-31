MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano rise

While DeFi accounted for 16.7 percent of the trading volume at $12.8 billion, stablecoins made up 78 percent at $59.7 billion. The market dominance of Bitcoin tumbled 0.13 percent to 40.3 percent today morning. It is currently trading at $46,926.8.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation rose 1.36 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.2 trillion while the total trading volume fell substantially by 20 percent to $76.5 billion.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin rose 1.02 percent to trade at Rs 37,69,684 while Ethereum rose 1.84 percent to Rs 2,98,370. Cardano increased 2.85 percent to Rs 108 and Avalanche rose 0.67 percent to Rs 8,145.018. Polkadot rose 1.18 percent to Rs 2,154.12 and Litecoin was up 1.18 percent at Rs 11,832.25 over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.27 percent to trade at Rs 80.

Memecoin SHIB increased 1.64 percent while Dogecoin rose 1.37 percent to trade at Rs 13.742. LUNA rose around 3.51 percent to Rs 6,836.

Non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea has frozen 16 NFTs after they were reportedly stolen yesterday from a New York art gallery operator. They were one Clonex, seven Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and eight Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, valued at about 615 ETH ($2.28 million) and currently unavailable for trade on the platform.

The year 2021, which is coming to a close, was a wild one for cryptocurrency which became the most-used word on Reddit during the period, being used over 6.6 million times across the site, beating out gaming, sports, and weddings, in that order.

Redditors were more interested in Dogecoin than Bitcoin. The top five most-viewed crypto subreddits were r/dogecoin, r/superstonk, r/cryptocurrency, r/amcstock, and r/bitcoin. The most-upvoted crypto posts on Reddit this year were about Dogecoin, Tesla getting into Bitcoin, and crypto’s survivorship bias.

Meanwhile, a pair of siblings have been arrested by Hong Kong Customs on suspicion of laundering over HK$380 million (USD$50 million) through bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange.

As of 8:20 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin37,69,684+1.02
Ethereum2,98,370+1.84
Cardano108+2.85
Tether80-0.27
Solana13,707.48-0.1
Avalanche8,145.018+0.67
Litecoin11,832.25+1.18
XRP66.6579+0.99
Axie7,551+0.47
 
first published: Dec 31, 2021 08:55 am

