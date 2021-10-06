MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency prices on October 6: Bitcoin rallies over $51,000

Bitcoin trades at $51,205.16 with 43.58 percent dominance, an increase of 0.56 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST
Bitcoin | Representative image

Cryptocurrencies stayed in the green on October 6. Bitcoin, the world's biggest crypto by market value, rose above the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday, adding to a series of gains since the start of the month.

The global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.22 trillion, down 3.06 percent from Tuesday, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours climbed 3.29 percent to $110.8 billion.

Bitcoin traded at $51,205.16 around 8.25 am with a 43.58 percent dominance, an increase of 0.56 percent over the day. The currency fell below this level on September 7 amid a broader selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain related firms that day. It continued to fall in September, hitting a low of $40,596 on September 21.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh straight week, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from regulators, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

India's cryptocurrency market expanded 641 percent in the past year, driving growth of digital currencies in central and Southern Asia, according to a report by Chainalaysis.

The cryptocurrency market in Pakistan expanded by 711 percent last year, the report added. Three countries from the Central and Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) region are part of Chainalysis' Global Crypto Adoption Index - Vietnam at number one, India at two, and Pakistan at three.

"Interesting differences also emerge when we look at the breakdown of transaction value by currency. For instance, we see that Ethereum and wETH make up a bigger share of Indian activity than of Vietnamese or Pakistani activity," the study said.

As off 8 am on October 6, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$51,205.164.03%22.49%$964,852,451,399$35,246,563,888 688,092 BTC18,836,075 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,487.693.17%21.43%$410,657,752,914$16,480,122,817 4,727,852 ETH117,810,357 ETH
3Binance Coin BNB$436.782.66%28.98%$73,550,778,293$1,498,034,247 3,424,505 BNB168,137,036 BNB
4Cardano ADA$2.220.64%7.59%$71,007,107,112$2,089,302,523 942,684,289 ADA32,038,100,544 ADA
5Tether USDT$1.000.01%0.00%$68,025,975,944$75,608,437,359 75,606,318,609 USDT68,024,069,675 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.071.86%17.19%$49,801,598,629$3,196,116,904 3,000,302,667 XRP46,750,439,262 XRP
7Solana SOL$161.70-3.28%17.70%$48,238,148,761$2,447,351,048 15,118,397 SOL297,988,922 SOL
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.254.81%27.14%$32,803,472,291$4,484,936,565 17,988,383,091 DOGE131,569,625,949 DOGE
9USD Coin USDC$1.000.00%-0.06%$32,361,514,065$2,651,925,617 2,653,123,739 USDC32,376,134,772 USDC
10Polkadot DOT$30.93-1.08%13.60%$30,529,325,568$1,219,210,213 39,439,679 DOT987,579,315 DOT
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 6, 2021 08:24 am

