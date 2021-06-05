Cryptocurrency Prices on June 5: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and more

Representations of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin (Image: Reuters/Florence Lo/Illustration)

Bitcoin has seen a slight recovery, after a drop in price caused by Tesla founder Elon Musk. In his recent tweet, the Tesla CEO hinted at a "breakup" with the cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing this copy, ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.

Musk on June 4 tweeted a meme about a breakup, with the hashtag "Bitcoin" and a broken heart emoji, sparking speculation that he is no longer interested in the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Musk's tweet caused the price of bitcoin to drop more than 7 percent, Reuters reported.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of payments firm Square, said the company is planning to create a non-custodial hardware wallet for bitcoin.

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 8.15 am IST on June 5 (data from coinmarketcap.com):

> Bitcoin: $37,494.12 (-0.60 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,751.60 (+1.00 percent)

> Binance Coin: $409.99 (+1.44 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (-0.03 percent)

> Cardano: $1.75 (+0.31 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.3852 (+1.43 percent)

> XRP: $0.9868 (-0.38 percent)

> Polkadot: $25.76 (+1.81 percent)

> USD Coin: $1.00 (-0.02 percent)

> Uniswap : $27.03 (-0.35 percent)