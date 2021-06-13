MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 13: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and more

The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.54 trillion, up 1.56 percent over the previous day.

June 13, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.54 trillion, up 1.56 percent over the previous day. (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.54 trillion, up 1.56 percent over the previous day. (Image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the green on June 13, after sliding the previous day.

The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.54 trillion, up 1.56 percent over the previous day.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, dropped 5.71 percent to $35,210 on June 12, Reuters reported. Bitcoin is currently trading slightly lower than it previous close.

Also read - Crypto corrections: What the recent slump means for digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 7.51 am IST on June 13 (data from coinmarketcap.com):

Close

Related stories

> Bitcoin: $35,688.62 (-0.62 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,401.68 (+5.76 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (+0.01 percent)

> Binance Coin: $346.45 (+4.92 percent)

> Cardano: $1.49 (+7.42 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.314 (+3.17 percent)

> XRP: $0.8382 (+2.43 percent)

> USD Coin: $1.00 (+0.05 percent)

> Polkadot: $20.95 (+4.43 percent)

> Uniswap : $21.55 (+4.05 percent)

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jun 13, 2021 08:10 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey