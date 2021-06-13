Cryptocurrency Prices on June 13: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and more
The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.54 trillion, up 1.56 percent over the previous day.
June 13, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.54 trillion, up 1.56 percent over the previous day.
Most major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the green on June 13, after sliding the previous day.
The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.54 trillion, up 1.56 percent over the previous day.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, dropped 5.71 percent to $35,210 on June 12, Reuters reported. Bitcoin is currently trading slightly lower than it previous close.
Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 7.51 am IST on June 13 (data from coinmarketcap.com):
> Bitcoin: $35,688.62 (-0.62 percent)
> Ethereum: $2,401.68 (+5.76 percent)
> Tether: $1.00 (+0.01 percent)
> Binance Coin: $346.45 (+4.92 percent)
> Cardano: $1.49 (+7.42 percent)
> Dogecoin: $0.314 (+3.17 percent)
> XRP: $0.8382 (+2.43 percent)
> USD Coin: $1.00 (+0.05 percent)
> Polkadot: $20.95 (+4.43 percent)
> Uniswap : $21.55 (+4.05 percent)
