Cryptocurrency Prices on January 4: Bitcoin, Ethereum down

Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the red early on January 4 with the global crypto market capitalisation declining 1.49 percent over the last day at $2.21 trillion.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $88.49 billion, a 1.41 percent decrease. The decentralised finance (DeFi) volume is currently $21.82 billion, which is 24.66 percent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. The volume of all stable coins is now $63.83 billion, which is 72.14 percent of the total.

Bitcoin's price was down 1.14% at Rs 36.88 lakh. The crypto dominates 39.60 percent of the market, a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day. Ethereum fell 1.29% to Rs 2,97,645.

Meanwhile, Japanese entertainment company Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda said he sees non-fungible tokens (NFTs) playing a role in the gaming industry and rationalising costs as their use grows. In an open letter to fans, Matsuda talked about some 2021 trends and laid down a roadmap of where the gaming giant wished to go in 2022 and called 2021 "Metaverse: Year One" and "NFTs: Year One".

On the Web3 side, LTD.INC, a curated platform that partners with iconic artists, creators and brands to launch rare physical and digital NFT collections, announced the upcoming launch of its Web3 platform and mobile application. It will allow collectors to 'Invest In Culture' while having verifiable ownership of highly sought-after digital collectibles linked to real-world products and experiences.

In other news, tech giant Samsung introduced NFT marketplaces into its lineup of smart TVs for 2022 as the consumer electronics giant looks to cash in on the fast-growing popularity of the assets that use blockchain to record the ownership of digital items. “In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place,” the South Korean company said.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 36,88,811 -1.14% Ethereum 2,97,645 -1.29% Tether 79.64 0.17% Cardano 104.8661 -2.83% Binance Coin 40,439.38 -3.09% XRP 65.9191 -2.04% Polkadot 2,372 1.29% Dogecoin 13.5308 -1.59%