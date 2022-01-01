Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets ring the new year in red as Bitcoin, Solana fall

The global crypto market capitalisation fell 0.23 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.22 trillion while the total trading volume rose by 3.57 percent to $90.85 billion.

While DeFi accounted for 23.34 percent of the trading volume at $21.21 billion, stablecoins made up 65.24 percent at $71.81 billion. The market dominance of Bitcoin tumbled 0.17 percent to 40.18 percent today morning. It is currently trading at $47,034.88.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin dipped 0.61 percent to trade at Rs 37,59,371 while Ethereum rose 1.84 percent to Rs 2,96,891. Cardano fell 1.23 percent to Rs 105.18 and Avalanche rose 4.75 percent to Rs 8,700. Polkadot rose 0.96 percent to Rs 2,180.83 and Litecoin fell 0.08 percent at Rs 11,788.96 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.16 percent to trade at Rs 79.85

Memecoin SHIB increased 1.03 percent while Dogecoin decreased 0.52 percent to trade at Rs 13.66. LUNA rose around 2.55 percent to Rs 7,076.01.

Legendary rapper Eminem has "aped" his way to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). He purchased one of the Ethereum-based Apes for 123.45 ETH ($452,000) on Thursday night and has since made the ape his profile picture on Twitter. Meanwhile, he appears to have collected at least 15 NFTs so far on OpenSea under the name Shady_Holdings.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, isn’t authorized to operate in Ontario, according to their securities regulator. In a statement, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) notified investors that Binance is not registered under the securities law in Ontario.

The management agency behind South Korean boy band BTS is pressing ahead with plans to produce non-fungible tokens (NFTs), despite sharp criticism from the K-pop act’s millions of supporters. After entertainment giant Hybe announced plans to launch a range of NFTs based on BTS earlier this year, fans of the group took to Twitter to protest the environmental impact of NFTs.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 37,59,371 -0.61 Ethereum 2,96,891 +1.84 Cardano 105.18 -1.23 Tether 79.85 -0.16 Solana 13,853.99 -0.33 Avalanche 8,700 +4.75 Litecoin 11,788.96 -0.08 XRP 67.041 +0.03 Axie 7,500.56 -1.58