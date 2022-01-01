MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets ring the new year in red as Bitcoin, Solana fall

Memecoin SHIB increased 1.03 percent while Dogecoin decreased 0.52 percent to trade at Rs 13.66. LUNA rose around 2.55 percent to Rs 7,076.01.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation fell 0.23 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.22 trillion while the total trading volume rose by 3.57 percent to $90.85 billion.

While DeFi accounted for 23.34 percent of the trading volume at $21.21 billion, stablecoins made up 65.24 percent at $71.81 billion. The market dominance of Bitcoin tumbled 0.17 percent to 40.18 percent today morning. It is currently trading at $47,034.88.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin dipped 0.61 percent to trade at Rs 37,59,371 while Ethereum rose 1.84 percent to Rs 2,96,891. Cardano fell 1.23 percent to Rs 105.18 and Avalanche rose 4.75 percent to Rs 8,700. Polkadot rose 0.96 percent to Rs 2,180.83 and Litecoin fell 0.08 percent at Rs 11,788.96 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.16 percent to trade at Rs 79.85

Memecoin SHIB increased 1.03 percent while Dogecoin decreased 0.52 percent to trade at Rs 13.66. LUNA rose around 2.55 percent to Rs 7,076.01.

Legendary rapper Eminem has "aped" his way to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). He purchased one of the Ethereum-based Apes for 123.45 ETH ($452,000) on Thursday night and has since made the ape his profile picture on Twitter. Meanwhile, he appears to have collected at least 15 NFTs so far on OpenSea under the name Shady_Holdings.

Close

Related stories

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, isn’t authorized to operate in Ontario, according to their securities regulator. In a statement, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) notified investors that Binance is not registered under the securities law in Ontario.

The management agency behind South Korean boy band BTS is pressing ahead with plans to produce non-fungible tokens (NFTs), despite sharp criticism from the K-pop act’s millions of supporters. After entertainment giant Hybe announced plans to launch a range of NFTs based on BTS earlier this year, fans of the group took to Twitter to protest the environmental impact of NFTs.

As of 12:30 pm, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin37,59,371-0.61
Ethereum2,96,891+1.84
Cardano105.18-1.23
Tether 79.85-0.16
Solana13,853.99-0.33
Avalanche8,700+4.75
Litecoin11,788.96-0.08
XRP67.041+0.03
Axie7,500.56-1.58
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #Crypto #cryptocurrency
first published: Jan 1, 2022 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.