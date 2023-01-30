Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 30: Bitcoin up 3%, cryptos in green

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.61 billion, which makes a 24.92 percent increase

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 30 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.77 percent to $1.07 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.61 billion, which makes a 24.92 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.55 billion, which is 7.15 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $44.21 billion, which is 89.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 20 lakh, as per WazirX. Its dominance was at 42.42 percent, which is an increase of 0.16 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:56 am on January 30, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 20,00,492 3.06% Ethereum 1,36,039.0 1.44% Tether 85.17 0.21% Cardano 33.5555 2.02% Binance Coin 26,500.00 1.02% Ripple 34.6036 -4.8% Polkadot 538.66 -1.11% Dogecoin 7.5200 -0.76%