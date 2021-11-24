MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Government's proposed cryptocurrency ban bill sparks meme fest on Twitter

Crypto ban India: The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
The cryptocurrency bill aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency bill aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies.


Cryptocurrency investors in India are on panic mode after the Lok Sabha announced on Tuesday that a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies will be introduced in the upcoming winter session of parliament and that the government will create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money.

The proposed bill "seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India", the Lok Sabha said, and comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned last week that Bitcoin presents a risk to younger generations and could "spoil our youth" if it ends up "in the wrong hands".

Cryptocurrency”, “Crypto Ban” and other related terms were among the trending keywords on the internet, with thousands of people talking about the government’s move. Meme makes wasted no time in churning out hilarious posts and jokes on the subject.

Here are some memes on the cryptocurrency bill:

Close

Related stories






The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies, and was listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for the winter session, which begins on November 29 and concludes on December 23.

Nischal Shetty, founder of cryptocurrency exchange platform WazirX, told CNBC TV18 that a "lot of panic selling ensued overnight".

He observed that the prices of all major cryptocurrencies dropped by almost 10-15 per cent overnight in India. Bitcoin (Rs 40,80,590) fell by over 9.88 per cent, whereas Ethereum (Rs 3,07,500) declined by close to 7 per cent. Tether (Rs 71) was down by almost 11.73 per cent, and Solana (Rs 15,750) declined by almost 10 per cent.

The move in India comes months after China declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal in September.

India's crypto market has boomed since the Supreme Court overturned a previous ban in April last year, growing more than 600 per cent over the past year according to research by Chainalysis.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency Bill #WazirX
first published: Nov 24, 2021 01:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.