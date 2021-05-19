MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency in India: Stakeholders cheer Centre’s move to set up panel to regulate digital assets: Report

Crypto stakeholders have interpreted the move as ditching of the proposal by a committee led by former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg that proposed to ban carrying out activities related to cryptocurrency through a proposed draft bill.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
Crypto stakeholders cheered the move on Twitter considering it as a positive signal

Crypto stakeholders cheered the move on Twitter considering it as a positive signal


In a bid to regulate the cryptocurrency frenzy, the Indian government may set up a panel of experts that would explore the use of blockchains and suggest ways to regulate cryptocurrency as a digital asset instead of currency, said a report by The Economic Times.

The committee's scope may include ways to operationalize the Reserve Bank of India’s proposed digital rupee, the report added. It further noted that Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, earlier had a meeting with stakeholders from the crypto and banking industry. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected to meet her team later this month and will be briefed about the ongoing developments in the crypto industry.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Crypto stakeholders cheered the move on Twitter considering it as a positive signal towards the government's acceptance to regulate and not ban cryptocurrency.

"Finally, India plans to regulate & not ban Crypto. 2019 bill is outdated. It’s amazing to see progressive thought from our Government. Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur Heartfelt THANK YOU! Let everyone know. India will regulate, not ban, Crypto Rocket," Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO of Binance owned WazirX India tweeted.

Crypto stakeholders have interpreted the move as ditching of the proposal by a committee led by former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg that proposed to ban carrying out activities related to cryptocurrency through a proposed draft bill “Banning of Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2019."

However, another bill, 'The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021' was reportedly scheduled to be tabled in the Budget session of Parliament in March but was deferred for unknown reasons.

CoinDCX co-founder and CEO also applauded the move to set up a government panel saying this is one of the positive news for the entire Indian crypto industry.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##CoinDCX #Business #cryptocurrency #Nirmala Sitharaman #WazirX
first published: May 19, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.