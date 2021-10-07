MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 07, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

Cryptocurrencies on October 7: Bitcoin, Coinswitch Kuber, NFTs hit headlines

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 42 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 42 lakh


    Most cryptocurrencies are trading mixed on October 7. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.28 trillion, up 2.78 percent in the past 24 hours. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $145.32 billion, an increase of 30.89 percent. Bitcoin's price is currently just above Rs 42 lakh (around $56,000) and its dominance is 45.27 percent, an increase of 1.70 percent over the day. Read full here.

    CoinSwitch Kuber turns unicorn, raises $260 million from Coinbase Ventures, a16z


    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinswitch Kuber on October 6 said it has raised over $260 million led by new investors Coinbase Ventures and top Silicon Valley fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), bumping up its valuation four times in six months to $1.9 billion. Existing backers Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Paradigm invested as well. The deal makes CoinSwitch India's second cryptocurrency unicorn and 30th unicorn of 2021 in a record year for startup fundraising. Unicorns are private companies valued at a billion dollars or more. Read more here.

    Dolce & Gabbana just set a $6 million record for fashion NFTs


    The digital world’s cancellation of Dolce & Gabbana after a series of offensive statements about race, sexuality and size, which reached its apogee in 2018 when the fashion house released a video in China featuring a Chinese model clumsily eating spaghetti with chopsticks, appears to have reached a multimillion-dollar end. Collezione Genesi, conceived with and auctioned by UNXD, a curated marketplace for digital luxury and culture, was said to be the most complex fashion NFT created and offered so far. Read more here.

    India's cryptocurrency market grew 641% last year


    India's cryptocurrency market expanded 641 percent in the past year, driving growth of digital currencies in central and Southern Asia, according to a report by Chainalaysis. The cryptocurrency market in Pakistan expanded by 711 percent last year, the report added. Three countries from the Central & Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) region are part of Chainalysis' Global Crypto Adoption Index - Vietnam at number one, India at two, and Pakistan at three. Read details here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

