Cryptocurrencies on October 7: Bitcoin, Coinswitch Kuber, NFTs hit headlines

Art NFTs

Dolce & Gabbana just set a $6 million record for fashion NFTs



The digital world’s cancellation of Dolce & Gabbana after a series of offensive statements about race, sexuality and size, which reached its apogee in 2018 when the fashion house released a video in China featuring a Chinese model clumsily eating spaghetti with chopsticks, appears to have reached a multimillion-dollar end. Collezione Genesi, conceived with and auctioned by UNXD, a curated marketplace for digital luxury and culture, was said to be the most complex fashion NFT created and offered so far. Read more here.

