English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Crypto worth Rs 1.75 crore found with Odisha government officer

    The officer was about to retire on Monday. The raid which began on Friday was continuing even on Saturday morning, they said.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

    Cryptocurrency worth over Rs 1.75 crore was found with a government officer in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Saturday.

    The cryptos were found in a raid on the additional chief engineer by the Vigilance Department in a corruption case, they said.

    The officer was about to retire on Monday. The raid which began on Friday was continuing even on Saturday morning, they said.

    As soon as the officer and his family found the investigators at their doorstep, they tried to destroy evidence of the cryptocurrency they possessed, said an official statement.

    The figure is likely to rise, it said.

    Close

    The investigators carried out simultaneous searches in his properties across Khurdha, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts after search warrants were issued by a judge.

    They found eight plots in Sambalpur worth Rs 1.27 crore, insurance deposit worth about Rs 64.42 lakh, two four-wheelers worth Rs 39 lakh, two two-wheelers worth Rs 3 lakh, 332 gm gold jewelry worth over Rs 10 lakh, household articles worth Rs 15.55 lakh and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, the statement said.

    The officer is yet to be arrested, the investigators said.
    PTI
    Tags: #cryptocurrency
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 12:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.