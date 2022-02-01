Crypto finds space in Budget 2022; here's what the industry thinks

Representative image.

Acknowledging that a large segment of the population is involved in crypto-related transactions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23 has pulled crypto taxation from the shadows of ambiguity. The government has decided to bring virtual digital assets under the tax scanner by levying a 30 percent tax on their sale and purchase online.

The announcement was met with a mixed bag of industry responses- some muted, some positive, but all of them calling out for further clarity on its nuances in the days to come.

Says Edul Patel, CEO, and Co-founder of Mudrex, "The government has taken a conservative step towards the cryptos by announcing a 30 percent tax regime on income from digital assets, including the gifts or transferring of assets from one wallet to another owned by various individuals. Investors now need to report gains and losses that cannot be offset against any other sort of income. We will wait for more clarity in the coming days."

The FM also specified that an additional 1 percent TDS will also be levied on such crypto transactions that exceed a certain threshold, thereby establishing a trail of details. The subsequent amount or the virtual digital asset gift will be taxable in the hands of the recipient. Additionally, losses incurred during the transfer of such assets could not be written off against any other income, with no deduction provision allowed except that of cost of acquisition.

Applauding the clarity provided, Nischal Shetty, Founder of crypto exchange WazirX said that "the clarity on taxation will provide further stability to the sector and the investors of virtual assets". Since the announcement, the cryptos had shown a favourable response with increased buying, he noted.

"With the Budget announcement taking cognizance of this landscape, we would like to see the legal implementation of this emerging asset class in India. The sector holds the immense potential for the creation of job opportunities as well as contributing to India’s $5 trillion economy vision," Shetty added.

Asserting the sovereignty and sole authority of the RBI in issuing currency, Sitharaman also announced that the much-awaited central bank digital currency (CBDC) project is expected to accelerate payments and remittances.

Avinash Shekhar, CEO, Zebpay, observed, "The announcement on the launch of a Digital Rupee using blockchain issued by the RBI will familiarise Indians with the benefits and efficiency of virtual currency, building an appetite for the crypto, blockchain and the multitudes of innovations and employment opportunities that these technologies are capable of fostering."

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus Crypto Exchange, echoed similar sentiments, congratulating the decision as an indication of India being a digital-first, efficiency-driven, and transparency-led system. "CBDC with the backbone of Blockchain will help us hold a powerful position in the global economy," he said.

While the government did not promise any deadlines on introducing crypto regulations, promising realism, and adequate consultation in the process, Sumit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, CoinDCX noted that the budget is "forward-looking and inspirational, touching on key points that'll help us create modern, powerful, digital, and sustained growth".

Ironing issues

While the budget provides "clarity on taxation and shows the government’s intent to take a business-friendly approach while protecting the interest of consumers and the exchequer", Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch and Co-chair Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) sought further government aid to "help bring crypto-asset taxation at par with other asset classes and participate in the central government’s vision to promote economic growth".

But for some experts like Harsh Bhuta, Partner, Bhuta Shah & Co LLP, the clarity has come at a "steep cost". A tax rate of 30 percent on transfer of digital assets, without any deduction (other than the cost of purchase) and any set-off and carry forward of losses, will disappoint most investors, he noted.

While the announcement seeks to mainstream the excitement of this emerging asset class with over $6 billion worth of investments in India and enhancing Indian corporate participation in crypto, Subburaj of Giottus thinks that the government will give exchanges and other businesses a certain time period to enable the tech behind TDS deduction and bookkeeping. "Offsetting and carrying forwarding losses have worked well in other countries but we are happy to see a consideration given to all such instances," he said.

The industry also hopes for a subsequent lowering of the rates, as a deeper understanding of what a taxable event is and what is the threshold for the 1 percent TDS deduction develops.

Om Malviya, President, Tezos India highlighted that a tax rate of 30 percent seemed "too high", given that the NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets space is already booming and has immense potential for the economy in the near future.

"I am hopeful and certain that once the full potential of crypto is realised it will be lowered further," he added.