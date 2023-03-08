 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crypto exchanges, intermediaries need to perform KYC of clients

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

Crypto exchanges and intermediaries dealing with virtual digital assets will now be required to perform KYC of their clients and users of the platform.  The Finance Ministry on March 7 notified that entities dealing in virtual digital assets will now be considered 'reporting entity' under the Prevention of money laundering Act (PMLA).

Entities involved in the exchange between VDAs and Fiat currencies or transfer of VDAs or safekeeping and administration of VDAs, and participation in financial services related to an issuer's offer and sale of a VDA would be 'reporting entity' for the purpose of the PMLA.

Under the anti-money laundering law, reporting entities are required to maintain KYC details or records of documents evidencing the identity of its clients and beneficial owners as well as account files and business correspondence relating to its clients.  AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said all such intermediaries need to maintain a record of all transactions, and such records have to be maintained for a minimum period of five years.

"The Government seems to be working overtime in formulating a policy around the Crypto sector. These regulations would mandate all intermediaries to keep transactional records of VDA. In the next few years, we may see more such regulations for the industry, allowing organised players to enter the sector with bigger investments," Mohan said.  Currently, apart from banks and financial institutions, entities engaged in real estate and jewellery sectors as well as casinos are considered 'reporting entities' under the PMLA.  Every reporting entity is required to maintain a record of all transactions, including the record of all cash transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh.