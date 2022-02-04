MARKET NEWS

    Crypto 101 | New tax rules for crypto investors explained

    A huge landmark for the Indian crypto industry in Budget 2022 is the proposal to levy a flat 30% on gains from the transfer of digital assets and 1% TDS on payments towards virtual currencies. Rahul Jagtiani interviews Anoush Bhasin, a chartered accountant and a digital asset advisor, who decodes various scenarios of how this could affect investors and traders.

