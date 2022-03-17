English
    business

    Crypto 101 | Ex-head of Twitter Manish Maheshwari on education in metaverse and more

    One of the sectors that is ripe for disruption with Web 3.0 is education. With VR technology now mainstream, and enabling tools like haptic sensors, the education in the future will be deeply immersive and experiential. Manish Maheshwari, Founder and CEO at Invact Metaversity, a new age educational facility in the Metaverse, is leading the way to reimagine how we learn in the future. He chats with Rahul Jagtiani on his plans for the Metaverse, as well as his views on Web 3.0 technology and the future of learning. Watch this video for deep insights.

