 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Core Scientific files for bankruptcy as crypto winter bites

Reuters
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST

More than a trillion in value has been wiped out from the crypto sector this year on rising interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn.

Core Scientific Inc, one of the biggest publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, said on Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest in a string of failures to hit the sector.

More than a trillion in value has been wiped out from the crypto sector this year on rising interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn. The slump has eliminated key industry players such as Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network.

The bigger blow came after major crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection last month. Its swift fall has also sparked tough regulatory scrutiny of how crypto firms hold funds and conduct business operations.

Several crypto companies have since been plagued by contagion concerns from the fallout of the FTX collapse, which has quashed hopes of a recovery in prices of digital assets in the near-term.

After rapid growth in 2020 and 2021, bitcoin – the most popular digital currency by far – is down more than 60% this year, pressuring the crypto mining sector.

Core Scientific said in a statement the bankruptcy filing was necessitated by a decline in the company's operating performance and liquidity amid the prolonged decrease in the price of bitcoin.