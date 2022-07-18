CoinDCX's India entity FY21 profit jumps nine-fold to Rs 4.36 crore, revenue rises to Rs 38.91 crore

Crypto unicorn CoinDCX’s India entity Neblio Technologies grew its profit after tax to Rs 4.36 crore in FY21 compared with Rs 45.63 lakh in FY20, according to the filings reviewed by Moneycontrol. This comes on the back of the significant rise in trading among crypto exchanges last year, when the market was at its peak.

Revenue jumped more than six-fold to Rs 38.91 crore from operations in FY21. In FY20, the exchange had clocked a revenue of Rs 6.23 crore. The firm’s employee costs also rose to over Rs 11.69 crore from Rs 3.98 crore while its overall expenses rose to over Rs 40 crore from Rs 5.71 crore in FY20.

Notably, CoinDCX and rival Coinswitch also joined the unicorn club last year. Unicorns are startups which have a valuation of more than a billion.

Earlier this year, CoinDCX raised $135.9 million (about Rs 1,000 crore) from investors led by Pantera Capital and Steadview Capital, doubling its valuation to $2.15 billion.

While the exchanges witnessed a colossal growth last year with millions of users majorly the youngsters joining crypto to make quick profits, this year with the crypto market crash, taxes and TDS, exchanges are seeing huge declines in volumes.

