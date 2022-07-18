English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    CoinDCX's India entity FY21 profit jumps nine-fold to Rs 4.36 crore, revenue rises to Rs 38.91 crore

    The firm’s employee costs also rose to over Rs 11.69 crore from Rs 3.98 crore while its overall expenses rose to over Rs 40 crore from Rs 5.71 crore in FY20.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

    Crypto unicorn CoinDCX’s India entity Neblio Technologies grew its profit after tax to Rs 4.36 crore in FY21 compared with Rs 45.63 lakh in FY20, according to the filings reviewed by Moneycontrol. This comes on the back of the significant rise in trading among crypto exchanges last year, when the market was at its peak.

    Revenue jumped more than six-fold to Rs 38.91 crore from operations in FY21. In FY20, the exchange had clocked a revenue of Rs 6.23 crore. The firm’s employee costs also rose to over Rs 11.69 crore from Rs 3.98 crore while its overall expenses rose to over Rs 40 crore from Rs 5.71 crore in FY20.

    Notably, CoinDCX and rival Coinswitch also joined the unicorn club last year. Unicorns are startups which have a valuation of more than a billion.

    Earlier this year, CoinDCX raised $135.9 million (about Rs 1,000 crore) from investors led by Pantera Capital and Steadview Capital, doubling its valuation to $2.15 billion.

    While the exchanges witnessed a colossal growth last year with millions of users majorly the youngsters joining crypto to make quick profits, this year with the crypto market crash, taxes and TDS, exchanges are seeing huge declines in volumes.

    ALSO READ: Early winter for Indian crypto exchanges as trading volumes slump, users flock to foreign exchanges

    Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recommended to the government that it should frame regulations for cryptocurrencies and prohibit them. The government, however, seems to be of the view that a "global collaboration" is needed for any effective regulation or ban, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament on July 18.
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 06:58 pm
