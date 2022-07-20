CoinDCX ropes in former Amazon Pay India director Gaurav Arora as senior vice president

Representative Image:

Coinbase-backed crypto exchange CoinDCX has roped in Gaurav Arora as senior vice president to focus on developing use cases of crypto and blockchain technology, said the company.

This comes as top exchanges like CoinDCX and CoinSwitch are trying to look at additional ways to monetise their platforms as trading volumes keep declining.

In his previous stint as director of products at Amazon Pay India, Arora was responsible for launching and scaling digital payments across many categories such as bill payments, money transfers, financial service payments, and movie ticketing. He also launched the Amazon Pay wallet product which is ranked among top prepaid payment instrument wallets of India.

An IIT Roorkee graduate and an MBA from IIM -B in finance, Arora was also an equities trader in Nomura Securities, Hong Kong where he designed and traded arbitrage models in Asian markets.

Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder of CoinDCX, said: “Arora, with his extensive experience in building consumer-friendly products, will focus on building on the decentralised finance space which has the potential to financially empower billions.”

Last week, CoinDCX said it had appointed Kiran Vivekananda as chief of public policy and government affairs to work closely with regulators and industry stakeholders.

CoinDCX’s India entity Neblio Technologies grew its profit after tax to Rs 4.36 crore in FY21 from Rs 45.63 lakh in FY20 on the back of a significant rise in trading then.

Revenue from operations jumped more than six-fold to Rs 38.91 crore in FY21. Employee costs also rose to Rs 11.69 crore from Rs 3.98 crore last year while overall expenses rose to over Rs 40 crore from Rs 5.71 crore in FY20.