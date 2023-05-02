 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coinbase launches international crypto derivatives exchange

Reuters
May 02, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

The exchange will let institutional users in eligible jurisdictions outside the U.S. to trade in perpetual futures, Coinbase said.

Coinbase Global Inc launched an international exchange for cryptocurrency derivatives on Tuesday, as the company looks to expand its global footprint amid escalating tensions between the crypto sector and regulators in the United States.

The exchange will let institutional users in eligible jurisdictions outside the U.S. to trade in perpetual futures, Coinbase said.

The digital assets industry is recovering from several blow-ups last year, including the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX.

Last month, Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong had warned that crypto firms would develop in "offshore havens", unless the U.S. and Britain make their rules for the industry much clearer.