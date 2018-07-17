App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CFA adds cryptocurrency and blockchain to their curriculum

Blockchain and cryptocurrency topics will be added as examinable material in August 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) program is set to add cryptocurrencies and blockchain topics to its exam curriculum.

According to a report by Coindesk, the aforementioned topic will be added as examinable material in August 2019.

Touted as "the most brutal exam in the world of finance", the three-part exam that covers different aspects of finance with an emphasis on ethics, will now also feature topics on cryptocurrencies and blockchain. The decision for their inclusion was taken by CFA following the announcements of new projects in the cryptocurrency field by several institutions.

Both topics will be part of a new section called "Fintech in Investment Management" along with other emerging topics like artificial intelligence, machine learning and automated trading.

"We saw the field [of crypto] advancing more quickly than other fields and we also saw it as more durable… This is not a passing fad," the managing director for general education and curriculum for CFA Institute Stephan Horan said in a report by Bloomberg.

Each year, more than one lakh people appear for the CFA exams and nearly half of them clear the first round. However, only 150,000 have managed to complete all the three rounds, since the start of the program back in 1963, and get accredited as CFA "charterholders".

Aside from this, the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association formed a new advisory board consisting of cryptocurrency experts in February 2018.

Earlier, the Digital Currency Council had previously launched their own cryptocurrency and blockchain related professional accreditation program for financial advisors.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #blockchain #cryptocurrency #Current Affairs #education #Trending News

