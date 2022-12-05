 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

CBDC pilot: A tale of intense prep, high hopes, and a nagging existential question

Aparna Iyer
Dec 05, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

The excitement among bankers and the RBI notwithstanding, the relevance of the CBDC to a customer remains a question

Representative image

Loads of back-testing and continuous monitoring and feedback went into the digital rupee's closed user group (CUG) pilot conducted by four banks across four cities.

To ensure that it is a simple and seamless process that will encourage adoption, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has worked closely with eight banks earmarked to launch and distribute the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) through wallets to select customers.

CBDC is a digital token of the physical Indian Rupee that will reside in a wallet assigned to a specific user. CBDC is built and operated using blockchain technology that assures transparency and speed of processing.

On November 29, the RBI announced that the CBDC will be launched for retail use on December 1 in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar through the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

In the second phase, four more banks — the Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank — will join the project and the CBDC will be rolled out in nine more cities.

“We have been working on this for months. There was a lot of back and forth with the regulator, a lot of testing, and a lot of clarifications. The wholesale version gave us an idea of the whole process and extending it to retail wasn’t very difficult,” said a banker involved in the pilot.