CBDC pilot: A tale of intense prep, high hopes, and a nagging existential question

Loads of back-testing and continuous monitoring and feedback went into the digital rupee's closed user group (CUG) pilot conducted by four banks across four cities.

To ensure that it is a simple and seamless process that will encourage adoption, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has worked closely with eight banks earmarked to launch and distribute the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) through wallets to select customers.

CBDC is a digital token of the physical Indian Rupee that will reside in a wallet assigned to a specific user. CBDC is built and operated using blockchain technology that assures transparency and speed of processing.

On November 29, the RBI announced that the CBDC will be launched for retail use on December 1 in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar through the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

In the second phase, four more banks — the Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank — will join the project and the CBDC will be rolled out in nine more cities.

“We have been working on this for months. There was a lot of back and forth with the regulator, a lot of testing, and a lot of clarifications. The wholesale version gave us an idea of the whole process and extending it to retail wasn’t very difficult,” said a banker involved in the pilot.

Each bank is expected to select customers and create awareness and understanding among them regarding the seamless usage of the CBDC. Other than specifying the locations, the RBI has left the customer selection criteria to banks. “We have chosen a select population of knowledgeable customers and we explain to them the concept and the process. Other than the geographical parameter, there is no other specification for choosing customers,” said Shekhar Bhandari, President-Global Transaction Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank. Each bank is expected to bring on board at least 10,000 customers or merchants to ensure that a reasonable sample base tests the CBDC and assesses its use cases, while also providing the RBI with meaningful data to work with, according to bankers. Bankers involved in the first phase told Moneycontrol that the response on the first day was encouraging though the volume wasn’t close to that seen in the wholesale version of the CBDC. “We saw a few 100 transactions, which is encouraging but it is too early to assess,” said a banker requesting anonymity. Also read: Digital rupee will co-exist rather than compete with UPI: Experts How it works The digital rupee will be distributed through e-wallets that would be opened by the banks after they receive the necessary consent from customers/merchants, said bankers. The wallet will be available on the bank’s mobile app once the bank completes the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) processes. Based on the account holder’s preference, a specific amount of money will be converted into CBDC and transferred to the wallet from the savings account. V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank, told Moneycontrol that the customer won’t be charged for the conversion of funds into CBDC. The process is similar to loading an e-wallet with money. The customer has to be an account holder with the bank to transact in CBDCs. Participating banks have ensured that there are no technological hiccups. “A good amount of interbank and regulatory testing has been done before the pilot. We also had the wholesale CBDC, which is going really well,” said Bhandari. Banks have released literature and videos to educate customers about the usage of the digital rupee. That said, the CBDC is at present restricted to a CUG among four banks. What is in it for me? The excitement among bankers and the RBI notwithstanding, the relevance of the CBDC to the regular Joe remains a question. For the end-user, paying using digital tokens from an e-wallet or via Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is much the same. “For a customer or merchant it is just another wallet given by the banker. At this stage, there isn’t anything unique in terms of experience. Once the novelty wears off, convincing people to use the digital rupee is not going to be easy,” said an official at a public sector bank, requesting anonymity. To be sure, the nature of a CBDC transaction and one using any other method of digital payment is different. According to bankers, small transactions involving CBDC would not be traceable and will provide anonymity to the user, just like when using physical cash. Digital transactions, on the other hand, leave an audit trail. That said, the debate on transparency and anonymity may intensify once CBDC starts being used for larger transactions. However, this also depends on the speed and ease of adoption of the digital rupee. For now, there isn’t much to glean from the initial few days, said bankers.

