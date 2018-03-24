App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Mar 24, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

California Software board approves JV proposal for i-Cryptocurrency, ICO

The board of California Software Company on Friday approved a joint venture proposal submitted by Infinia solutions and Services to launch ICO, 'i-Cryptocurrency' and ‘i-Digital Tokens and Coins'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a BSE filing, the company said its board has approved the resolution for "a JV proposal submitted by Infinia solutions and Services to launch ICO (Initial Coin offering), 'i-Cryptocurrency' and ‘i-Digital Tokens and Coins in various countries on Blockchain technology".

Infinia, which is a full-service loyalty solutions company, touches 120 million end-consumers and serves 23 enterprise customers.

The filing said these proposed digital tokens would be consumed by customers as well as merchants in the Infinia loyalty ecosystem.

"The total investment required for creation of the platform and to launch the tokens on blockchain technology would be invested by California Software Company," the filing said

 

