MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

British wealth manager Ruffer exited $1.1 billion bitcoin bet amid worries over risk

Ruffer made its bitcoin bet in November, in what was then one of the largest signals of rising institutional interest in the digital currency.

Reuters
June 08, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST
Reuters

Reuters

British fund manager Ruffer Investment Management exited its bitcoin bet in April with a $1.1 billion profit amid worries over risk after quick gains in the cryptocurrency's price, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.

Ruffer made its bitcoin bet in November, in what was then one of the largest signals of rising institutional interest in the digital currency. By mid-December it was worth around 550 million pounds ($745 million).

"Long term, we remain interested in digital assets and the role they can play in real wealth preservation," the spokesperson said. "In the short term, following the sharp increase in the bitcoin price, we felt bitcoin was exhibiting more risk."

The cryptocurrency hit a record of almost $65,000 in April, but has since slumped by half. Ruffer's bitcoin profit was first reported by The Sunday Times.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #Ruffer Investment Management #World News
first published: Jun 8, 2021 06:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey