Brazilin President signs bill to legitimize bitcoin for payments

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signed a bill into law to establish a regulatory framework that includes the trading of, and the use of bitcoin in the country, as per the federal government’s official journal, reported Bitcoin Magazine.

President Bolsonaro enacted the bill, one that was approved by Congress with zero modifications. The new rules view the bitcoin currency as a digital representation of the value, which can be used as a means of payment, as well as an investment asset in South America.

The digital representation of a value which can be negotiated or even transferred through electronic means and used either for payments or for investments, defines a virtual asset, as per the bill’s text.

The new law which be going into effect 180 days after the signature that goes today, does not make bitcoin or any other form of cryptocurrency a legal tender within the country.

Be that as it may, the legitimacy given to the use of BTC as payment has potential to catalyse greater payment activity in the country. But, the frequency of the same is dependent on the actions of the regulator in charge.

The executive branch will select government bodies that will oversee the market, the expectation out of which is that the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) will be put in charge of the use of this currency while the securities and exchange commission of the country will act as a watchdog when it will be used as an investment asset. Both, BCB as well as CVM, along with the federal tax authority had helped the lawmakers in crafting the overhaul legislation.

