English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    BlockFi sues a Bankman-Fried company to recover Robinhood shares

    BlockFi in a complaint filed on Monday in New Jersey bankruptcy court said Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd has defaulted on its obligations under a November 9 pledge agreement.

    Reuters
    November 29, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc has sued a holding company for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, seeking to recover shares in Robinhood Markets Inc pledged as collateral three weeks ago, before BlockFi and FTX filed for bankruptcy protection.

    BlockFi in a complaint filed on Monday in New Jersey bankruptcy court said Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd has defaulted on its obligations under a November 9 pledge agreement.

    Emergent guaranteed the repayment of obligations of Alameda Research Ltd, the crypto hedge fund affiliated with FTX, according to court documents.

    Emergent holds a 7.42 per cent share of Robinhood, according to Eikon data.

    Bankman-Fried is not named as a defendant. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #BlockFi #robinhood shares #Sam Bankman-Fried
    first published: Nov 29, 2022 07:05 am