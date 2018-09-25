App
Cryptocurrency
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blocked 5 potentially deceptive initial coin offerings since April, claims Australian securities watchdog

The body said that the token sales would instead be ‘restructured,’ indicating it would be open to future offerings

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it has stopped five initial coin offerings (ICOs) since April on suspicion it could be deceptive toward investors.

According to a report by CoinDesk, the ASIC indicated some of those token sales would instead be ‘restructured to comply with applicable legal requirements.’ This means the country’s securities regulator is open to ICOs but only if they are within legal parameters.

Commissioner of the ACIS John Price said parties that solicit investors for token sales have certain obligations they need to fulfil before commencing ICOs. The protection for the investing public is mandatory and disclosure of the offer should be accurate and complete.

The CoinDesk report said other sections of the Australian government have also been foraying into the technology.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation’s research wing has been working with IBM to develop a ‘national blockchain’ which could allow businesses to interact and conduct transactions.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 08:54 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Technology #world

