Blockchain tech startup ASQI raises $1 million in pre-series A funding

Representative image

With the aim of bringing to the fore, the multifarious non-crypto currency aspects of blockchain technology into mainstream finance, fintech company ASQI has raised $1 million in pre-series A funding.

The round was led by Founders Room Capital, a leading early-stage investor headed by Uday Sodhi (Senior Partner, Kurate Digital; ex-Head Sony Liv), Manish Agarwal (CEO, Nazara Technologies) and Jasmeet Singh Gandhi (Head Global Business Development, Clevertap), among others.

Founded in July 2019, the company is pioneering the building of a public blockchain, namely Newrl, which is a platform for asset tokenisation and lending fuelled by smart contracts.

Commenting on the development, Swapnil Pawar, Founder, ASQI said, “The funding will help us further decentralise and strengthen Newrl as a regulation-compliant blockchain with legally sound tokenization and KYC built right into the protocol layer. Having set up a solid foundation, our aim is to onboard application layer partners on the platform".

Pawar added, "The funding further reinforces the faith of our investors in our vision of bringing the revolutionary web3 technology into mainstream finance for financial inclusion and empowerment of individuals and small businesses.”

Notably, the platform will emphasise KYC compliance and adherence to pertinent laws in each region of operation. One of the use-cases for Newrl is that small businesses can easily raise equity or debt funding in fiat currency and thin-file borrowers can get access to regular credit, using peer-group inputs besides financial data.

For starters, the firm aims to decentralise personal and mall business lending employing blockchain worth $900 billion in the US, with a subsequent scaling up of up to $1.5 trillion for a similar global feat.

Leading investor and Founders Room Capital co-founder Manish Agarwal also stressed the need for building such technologies for the creation of trust networks on a global scale.

“We believe that Web 3.0 blockchain technologies will enable the creation of “trust networks”. Such trust networks will usher in future of new age cooperative banks and we are passionate about this future which ASQI is building at a global scale. We eagerly look forward to the launching of “peer to peer” lending with tokens of real-world assets as underlying securities by ASQI in the US, UK markets," Agarwal said.