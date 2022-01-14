MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Block CEO Jack Dorsey building an "open bitcoin mining system"

Focussing on how energy efficiency is a systemic problem involving the synthesis of silicon, software and integration, Block is already piecing together a team of systems and software engineers, as well as specialists in ASIC mining technology, along with collaborating with other industry players on the same.

Ira Puranik
January 14, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST
Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey

Block, formerly Square is "officially building an open bitcoin mining system", CEO Jack Dorsey recently revealed in a Twitter thread. Three months ago, in October 2021, the financial services firm had hinted at the possibility of building such a system

This was in response to a tweet by Thomas Templeton, Block's general manager of hardware. Working on a "low-maintenance, affordable bitcoin mining rig for everyday customers that are also quiet enough to be used at home", Templeton also highlighted the need for reliable, everyday mining rigs, stating that they become "non-functional almost daily, requiring a time-consuming reboot.

Furthermore, Templeton stressed the need for making mining more universal, accessible, and energy-efficient than current choices by creating a system based on custom silicon and open-source, given that mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin.

He tweeted, "We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining. We're interested because mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin. We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless".

Focussing on how energy efficiency is a systemic problem involving the synthesis of silicon, software, and integration, Block is already piecing together a team of systems and software engineers, as well as specialists in ASIC mining technology, along with collaborating with other industry players on the same.

Close

Related stories

The company's single-minded focus on hardware development for crypto is not surprising, given that Dorsey had declared last year that “I don’t think there’s anything more important in my lifetime to work on". He also mentioned giving up his role as CEO, if "Bitcoin needed him more". Dorsey quit as Twitter CEO to focus on Square, which was eventually renamed Block, to emphasise bitcoin's underlying technology, blockchain.

Square's Cash App, which facilitates Bitcoin purchases, has also ramped up its marketing campaign, reaching new audiences through Instagram and Twitter BTC giveaways by celebs such as Gwyneth Paltrow.
Ira Puranik
Tags: #bitcoin #Bitcoin mining #blockchain #CEO Jack Dorsey #Twitter
first published: Jan 14, 2022 08:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.