BitMEX founder is Britain's youngest self-made billionaire

Ben Delo, who founded BitMex, a trading platform for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, in 2014 has become Britain's youngest self-made billionaire.

Said to live thriftily with his wife Pan Pan Wong, he said he worked 18-hour days to build his start-up into a thriving trading platform. Delo and his co-founders have amassed a huge fortune from the enterprise, which is worth around $3.6 billion. He studied maths and computer science at Worcester College, Oxford, graduating in 2005 with a first-class degree.

After working at IBM as a software engineer, he moved to Hong Kong to work for JP Morgan. BitMex was founded along with US colleague Samuel Reed, a computer programmer.

"I have had my nose down in a start-up for the past four years. I was doing 18-hour days at one point," he told a newspaper. Further, he said the company had so little money at the start that he rented out spare bedrooms on Airbnb and carved a small space out of his living room to make another one.