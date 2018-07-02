App
Cryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BitMEX founder is Britain's youngest self-made billionaire

Delo and his co-founders have amassed a huge fortune from the enterprise, worth around $3.6 billion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ben Delo, who founded BitMex, a trading platform for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, in 2014 has become Britain's youngest self-made billionaire.

Said to live thriftily with his wife Pan Pan Wong, he said he worked 18-hour days to build his start-up into a thriving trading platform. Delo and his co-founders have amassed a huge fortune from the enterprise, which is worth around $3.6 billion. He studied maths and computer science at Worcester College, Oxford, graduating in 2005 with a first-class degree.

After working at IBM as a software engineer, he moved to Hong Kong to work for JP Morgan. BitMex was founded along with US colleague Samuel Reed, a computer programmer.

"I have had my nose down in a start-up for the past four years. I was doing 18-hour days at one point," he told a newspaper. Further, he said the company had so little money at the start that he rented out spare bedrooms on Airbnb and carved a small space out of his living room to make another one.

As per a report by DailyMail, Bitcoin saw its value go through the roof last year — beating the 17th century Dutch Tulip Mania, the South Sea bubble and the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s to become the biggest economic bubble in history. But last month Bitcoin prices crashed by 12 per cent –two-month low – after cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail revealed it had suffered a hack. Digital coins lost more than $42 billion in value worldwide, sparking fresh concerns about the security of virtual currency exchanges, like Coinrail.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:23 pm

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Trending News

