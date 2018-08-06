App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BitFi refutes claims of system hack made by Dutch security researcher

The researcher claimed to have breached the security BitFi bitcoin wallet, and called the prize money announced to hack the system a marketing strategy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Within a week of McAfee and bitcoin wallet BitFi announcing a $100,000 reward for hacking BitFi, even raising the bounty to $250,000, a Dutch security researcher has claimed to have root access of BitFi of the 'unhackable wallet'.

As part of the challenge, any programmer who wished to participate contest, had to add $120 bitcoins in his BitFi wallet.

The Dutch security researcher claimed to have hacked the Bitcoin wallet by obtaining the root access. On his Twitter handle (@OverSoftNL) "Short update without going into too much detail about BitFi: We have root access, a patched firmware and can confirm the BitFi wallet still connects happily to the dashboard," the researcher tweeted.  He proclaimed that "there are NO checks in place to prevent that like claimed by BitFi".

Refuting the claims of Dutch researchers, McAfee tweeted: "Root access (sic) to a device with no write or modify capability. That's as useless as a dentist license un (sic) a nuclear power plant, Can you get the money on the wallet? No. That's what matters."

related news

However, the Dutch researcher (@OverSoftNL) in his Twitter handle claimed the wallet was not secure and security breach did occur, “the ability to gain root access meant the wallet wasn't secure and dismissed the first bounty as a sham”.

"Dear friends, we’re announcing a second bug bounty to help us assist potential security weaknesses of the BitFi device. We would greatly appreciate assistance from the infused community, we need help," BitFi CEO Daniel Khesin said.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 07:54 pm

tags #BitFi #Crytocurrency #McAfee #Trending News

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.