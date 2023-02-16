 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Bitcoin tops $25,000 to hit eight-month high

AFP
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST

Bitcoin reached $25,249 on February 16, its highest point since June and the first time it topped $25,000 since August.

The digital coin has soared by 50 percent since the start of the year, though it remains far off its peak of $68,992, which it reached in November 2021.(Representative image)

Bitcoin hit an eight-month high to surge past $25,000 on February 16 as the volatile cryptocurrency rises despite pressure from US regulators.

The digital coin has soared by 50 percent since the start of the year, though it remains far off its peak of $68,992, which it reached in November 2021.

Bitcoin reached $25,249 on February 16, its highest point since June and the first time it topped $25,000 since August.

A more optimistic outlook for the world economy is propping up the markets, including cryptocurrencies, with Paris and London stock exchanges hitting all-time highs on Thursday.