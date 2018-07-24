App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bitcoin surpasses $8,000 to hit two-month high

Recent reports about impending approval in the United States for a cryptocurrency exchange traded fund (ETF) have helped bolster demand recently, as have comments by BlackRock's Chief Executive Larry Fink last week that the world's biggest investment firm was looking at cryptocurrencies.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Bitcoin, the world's best-known cryptocurrency, shot past $8,000 on Tuesday for the first time in two months on signs of growing institutional interest in virtual coins.

Bitcoin rose to at high as $8,130 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, its highest since May 22. The prices of other digital currencies also edged higher but most remain lower than a week ago, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

After peaking at close to $20,000 in December, bitcoin has lost more than half its value in 2018 as institutional and retail interest has declined.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Current Affairs #World News

