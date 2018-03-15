Bitcoin slumps to month's low after Google's decision to ban cryptocurrency ads from June

Bitcoin, world’s largest cryptocurrency, dropped to month’s low after Google announced that it will ban the cryptocurrency related advertisements from June 2018.

At the time of reporting, the currency was trading at USD 8,250, recovering slightly from the low of USD 7,783, according to CoinMarketCap.

The ban will come into effect as Google revises its financial services policy to restrict the advertisement of Contracts for Difference, rolling spot forex, and financial spread betting.

The company said that ads for binary options and synonymous products, cryptocurrencies and related content, including but not limited to initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets, and cryptocurrency trading advice will no longer be allowed to serve.

“Advertisers offering Contracts for Difference, rolling spot forex, and financial spread betting will be required to be certified by Google before they can advertise through AdWords. Certification is only available in certain countries,” Google said.

In January, Google’s primary rival in the advertisement industry, Facebook had banned cryptocurrency ads saying, misleading or deceptive ads have no place on Facebook.

“We want people to continue to discover and learn about new products and services through Facebook ads without fear of scams or deception. That said, there are many companies who are advertising binary options, ICOs and cryptocurrencies that are not currently operating in good faith,” Rob Leathern, Product Management Director had said then.