    Bitcoin slumps to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

    Bitcoin fell as much as 7.9 percent to $34,324, its lowest since January 24, and was last trading down 4.9 percent.

    Reuters
    February 24, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    Bitcoin fell to its lowest in a month on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, sparking a sell-off of riskier assets and sending oil past $100 a barrel.

    Bitcoin fell as much as 7.9 percent to $34,324, its lowest since January 24, and was last trading down 4.9 percent.

    Smaller coins that typically move in tandem with bitcoin also fell, with ether losing as much as 10.8 percent.
