you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bitcoin slides 12%, ending recent surge

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has surged in value since April and has risen more than 260 percent, although it remains below its all-time high of nearly $20,000 hit in December 2017.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Bitcoin's price skidded 12% lower on June 27 to around $11,383 after hitting an 18-month high of nearly $14,000 earlier this week.

Analysts say Facebook's announcement that it would offer its own cryptocurrency Libra has revived interest in digital currencies, while investors seeking safety have also pushed up bitcoin's price.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #Libra #World News

