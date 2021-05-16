Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $49,337.72

Bitcoin rose 5.63 percent to $49,337.72 by 0800 GMT on Sunday, adding $2,628.83 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 77.9 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4, and down 24 percent from the year's high of $64,895.22 hit on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 6.1 percent to $3,868.42 by 0800 GMT on Sunday, adding $222.41 to its previous close.