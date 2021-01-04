MARKET NEWS

Bitcoin resilient after breaching $30,000; forms new lifetime high

The stellar start to the new year is on the back of a landmark year in which bitcoin rose more than 300 percent, with an almost 50 percent gain in December alone.

Suyash Maheshwari
January 04, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST


Bitcoin prices remained resilient a day after blasting the $34,000-mark for the first time. The world's largest cryptocurrency breached its immediate resistance of $30,000 on January 3, a level it had been struggling with for the past few sessions, and skyrocketed $3,000 in about seven hours.

At the time of writing this copy, bitcoin was trading up 2.4 percent at $33,126.72. It touched a 24-hour high of $34,544.94, which is also now its lifetime high, and a 24-hour low of $31.980.63. The premier cryptocurrency has surged 13.75 percent in the new year, which is in its fourth day.

The stellar start is on the back of a landmark year in which bitcoin rose more than 300 percent, gaining almost 50 percent in December alone.

After the digital currency zoomed past $30,000, well-known macro strategist Jim Bianco tweeted, "Bitcoin makes TSLA look like it is standing still."

In an interview to Bloomberg television, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, said bitcoin could eventually climb to $400,000.

Former Merrill Lynch economist and long-time bear, David Rosenberg said the sharp rally had pushed the cryptocurrency to the "bubble" zone.

In an interview with CNBC, Rosenberg said, "The parabolic move in bitcoin in such a short time period, I would say for any security, is highly abnormal."

According to him, gold offered better value at the current juncture. "It has 1/5 of the volatility that bitcoin does," Rosenberg said. "I’ve been very bullish on gold, and I remain bullish on gold."

Gold prices in India rose more than 1 percent on January 4.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading higher by 1.05 percent at Rs 50,771 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 69,650 a kilogram.
Suyash Maheshwari
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Market
first published: Jan 4, 2021 11:39 am

