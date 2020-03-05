App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin reclaims $9,000 level, surges 4 percent

A reason for the sharp rally could be India's reversal of stance on cryptocurrency.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, reclaimed $9,000 level on March 5, registering a strong bullish breakout above its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at $8,713.

It was quoting $9,094.78, up 4.17 percent, at the time of publishing this report.

Today's rally has put bulls back in the driving seat, experts suggest. According to them, bears' failure to secure foothold below 200-DMA paved the way for bulls to make a comeback.

Another reason for the sharp rally could be India's reversal of stance on cryptocurrency.

On March 4, the Supreme Court of India quashed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) blanket ban on cryptocurrencies.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice RF Nariman, said the RBI's 2018 circular is liable to be set aside on the ground of "proportionality".

Bitcoin has been on a dream run in 2020. It has rallied about 26 percent year-to-date, outperforming the likes of Nifty, crude, gold and rupee.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 06:58 pm

