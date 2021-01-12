Bitcoin rallies over 7% after its biggest two-day slide since March

Bitcoin prices made a smart comeback on January 12 rising over 7 percent. The cryptocurrency, which has been on its best bull run since 2017, dropped as much as 26 percent over Sunday and Monday in the biggest two-day slide since March 2020.

At the time of writing this copy, bitcoin was trading up 7.22 percent at $36,466.56. It touched a 24-hour high of $36,621.58 and a 24-hour low of $30,305.3. The premier cryptocurrency witnessed a sharp crash after hitting a new all-time high of $41,962.36. So far in 2021, it is up 23.21 percent.

The stellar return is on the back of a landmark year in which the premier cryptocurrency delivered over 300 percent augmenting investor's wealth by 50 percent alone in December.