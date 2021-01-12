MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Bitcoin rallies over 7% after its biggest two-day slide since March

Increased retail participation on the back of an influx of institutional money, a weaker dollar and expensive valuations of equities helped the cryptocurrency market surpass the $1-trillion mark for the first time last week.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST

Bitcoin prices made a smart comeback on January 12 rising over 7 percent. The cryptocurrency, which has been on its best bull run since 2017, dropped as much as 26 percent over Sunday and Monday in the biggest two-day slide since March 2020.

At the time of writing this copy, bitcoin was trading up 7.22 percent at $36,466.56. It touched a 24-hour high of $36,621.58 and a 24-hour low of $30,305.3. The premier cryptocurrency witnessed a sharp crash after hitting a new all-time high of $41,962.36. So far in 2021, it is up 23.21 percent.

The stellar return is on the back of a landmark year in which the premier cryptocurrency delivered over 300 percent augmenting investor's wealth by 50 percent alone in December.

Increased retail participation on the back of an influx of institutional money, a weaker dollar and expensive valuations of equities helped the cryptocurrency market surpass the $1-trillion mark for the first time last week.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Market
first published: Jan 12, 2021 01:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.