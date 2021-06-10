Bitcoin price surges 8% nearing $36,700

Bitcoin surged around 8 percent to about $36,700 on June 10

Bitcoin surged around 8 percent to about $36,700 on June 10, according to the pricing on Coindesk at 2 pm Indian Standard Time. The world's biggest and most popular cryptocurrency is up around 30.8 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.29 percent to $2,566.4 on June 10, adding $57.55 to its previous close.

Bitcoin has risen since June 8, around the time when Central American nation El Salvador announced it was legalising the use of the particular cryptocurrency in day-to-day money transfers. The move came at a time when cryptocurrency is seeing regulatory pushback in major countries.

At 2 pm, all major cryptocurrencies except USD Coin, Internet Computer and Tether were showing a significant rise.