Bitcoin price sees 2% drop in 30 minutes

The price of Bitcoin fell by 2 percent from $7,400 to $6,950, which have led to major losses for tokens and other major cryptocurrencies.

According to a report by CCN, major cryptocurrencies such as Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, EOS and Ethereum also saw a loss of 6 to 7 percent.

The report quoted an analyst saying that a correction would be imminent for Bitcoin, unless an increase in volumes could cause for a reversal in trends.

The report noted that if Bitcoin falls below the support level of $7,000, the price of the cryptocurrency may fall below $6,000.

However, if Bitcoin manages to raise its value to the $7,200 to $7,300 range in the next 24 hours, it could avoid the downtrend to mid-$6,000 and may even head for the $8000 range.

The report also noted the rise in volume of Bitcoin and Tether (USDT) trades could be due to the tendency of Bitcoin investors to hedge their investments against the US dollar to avoid short-term falls.

At the time of publishing this article, the value of Bitcoin stood at $6924.56