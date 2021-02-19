MARKET NEWS

Bitcoin market capitalisation hits $1.0 trillion in value

The digital unit zoomed to another record pinnacle at $54,182, meaning that the combined value of all bitcoin now stands at $1.002 trillion according to data provider Coinmarketcap.com.

AFP
February 19, 2021 / 10:26 PM IST

The total value of all bitcoin topped $1.0 trillion on Friday, capping a spectacular record-breaking week for the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

