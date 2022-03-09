English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells US clampdown fears

    In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation."

    Reuters
    March 09, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
    Representative image: Bitcoin

    Representative image: Bitcoin

    Bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets.

    In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation."

    CoinDesk carried an archived version of the release.

    The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment about the statement outside of business hours.

    Biden is expected to sign a long-awaited executive order this week directing the Justice Department, Treasury and other agencies to study the legal and economic ramifications of creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

    Close

    Related stories

    The White House last year said it was considering a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market - including an executive order - to deal with the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime.

    The statement "seems to indicate that (U.S. authorities) won't be taking any swift, major regulatory actions as yet, and will likely be taking a more coordinated and objective approach over time," leading cryptocurrencies to rally, said Matthew Dibb, COO of Singapore crypto platform Stack Funds.

    Bitcoin climbed 7.2 percent to $41,515, on track for its biggest gain since Feb. 28, while smaller peer ether added 5.3 percent to $2,715, also set for its best day this month.
    Reuters
    Tags: #bitcoin #Business #crypotcurrency #Yellen
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 03:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.