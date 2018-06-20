Bitcoin is 'not for me', says Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein

During his talk at The Economic Club of New York, Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs made it clear that he is not comfortable with cryptocurrencies but it would be arrogant to say that they won’t have a future either.

As per a report by CNBC, Blankfein had a fairly optimistic tone on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies. While many experts in the world are speculating if cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, would become mainstream, Blankfein said: “…it's not for me, I don't do it, I own no Bitcoin. Goldman Sachs as far as I know... has no Bitcoin, but if it does work out, I could give you the historical path why that could have happened.” Earlier during the talk, he explained that if the world could move from gold to fiat currencies, where the worth of the currency is because it is backed by the government, then it is possible that a consensus currency could also exist.

Last October, Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase had called all cryptocurrencies fraud and said: “If you're stupid enough to buy it, you'll pay the price for it one day.” Blankfein, however, did not want to dismiss cryptocurrencies completely and remarked, “I'm not in this school of saying... because it's uncomfortable with me, because it's unfamiliar, this can't happen, that's too arrogant.”

Bitcoin has been criticised for being a speculative bubble especially after it hit a record high of nearly $ 20,000 or approximately Rs 13.6 lakh last year and subsequently fallen to below $ 7,000 or Rs 4.75 lakh.