App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin is 'not for me', says Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein

Blankfein, however, did not want to dismiss cryptocurrencies completely.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

During his talk at The Economic Club of New York, Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs made it clear that he is not comfortable with cryptocurrencies but it would be arrogant to say that they won’t have a future either.

As per a report by CNBC, Blankfein had a fairly optimistic tone on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies. While many experts in the world are speculating if cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, would become mainstream, Blankfein said: “…it's not for me, I don't do it, I own no Bitcoin. Goldman Sachs as far as I know... has no Bitcoin, but if it does work out, I could give you the historical path why that could have happened.” Earlier during the talk, he explained that if the world could move from gold to fiat currencies, where the worth of the currency is because it is backed by the government, then it is possible that a consensus currency could also exist.

Last October, Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase had called all cryptocurrencies fraud and said: “If you're stupid enough to buy it, you'll pay the price for it one day.” Blankfein, however, did not want to dismiss cryptocurrencies completely and remarked, “I'm not in this school of saying... because it's uncomfortable with me, because it's unfamiliar, this can't happen, that's too arrogant.”

Bitcoin has been criticised for being a speculative bubble especially after it hit a record high of nearly $ 20,000 or approximately Rs 13.6 lakh last year and subsequently fallen to below $ 7,000 or Rs 4.75 lakh.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 08:25 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Lloyd Blankfein #Trending News #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.