Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bitcoin hits record high of $19,808 after steep fall last week

The virtual currency touched a lifetime peak of $19,808 and was last up 8.6 percent at $19,721.

Reuters

Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high on November 30 after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally.

The virtual currency touched a lifetime peak of $19,808 and was last up 8.6 percent at $19,721.

Bitcoin has gained more than 170 percent this year, fuelled by a demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.

First Published on Nov 30, 2020 08:36 pm

