Bitcoin gains 14% after the US Fed says it has 'infinite cash'

Bitcoin rallied over 14 percent on March 24 after the US Federal Reserve announced a 'bazooka' to tackle coronovirus-related economic stress.

The digital currency was quoting $6,724.66, up 14.49 percent at the time of writing this copy.

In an effort to protect the US economy from spiralling into a depression, the US Fed on March 23 said it will pump in $125 billion each day, or a massive $2.5 trillion per month, to support sectors roiled by the COVID-19 outbreak.