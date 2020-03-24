App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin gains 14% after the US Fed says it has 'infinite cash'

In an effort to protect the US economy from spiralling into a depression, the US Fed on March 23 said it will pump in $125 billion each day

Suyash Maheshwari @Suyashm9

Bitcoin rallied over 14 percent on March 24 after the US Federal Reserve announced a 'bazooka' to tackle coronovirus-related economic stress.

The digital currency was quoting $6,724.66, up 14.49 percent at the time of writing this copy.

In an effort to protect the US economy from spiralling into a depression, the US Fed on March 23 said it will pump in $125 billion each day, or a massive $2.5 trillion per month, to support sectors roiled by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The unprecedented move comes at a time when businesses such as restaurants, airlines, hotels, autos among others are facing a severe cash crunch due to state-wide lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Small businesses in the US are in an urgent need for a short-term financial bailout to remain afloat until normality is restored.
The Fed reserve is aiming to soothe the pain by buying unlimited amounts of US Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

In an interview with CBS on March 22, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said, “There is an infinite amount of cash in the Federal Reserve. We will do whatever we need to do to make sure there’s enough cash in the banking system.”

With today's massive rally, the digital coin looks on course to achieve $7,000 levels. However, it is still more than $1,000 short of a complete recovery from the gruelling crash earlier this month.



First Published on Mar 24, 2020 05:44 pm

