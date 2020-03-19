Bitcoin fends off COVID-19 fears to rise 6%

Bitcoin managed to beat market trend to rise over 6 percent on March 19 event though coronavirus related fears continued to roil the global economy.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was quoting $5,517.92, up 5.57 percent at the time of writing this copy.

Bitcoin was on a free-fall last week breaking crucial support levels but has since managed to find a home above $5,000 levels.

The cryptocurrency which was the top returning asset class of 2020 until last week, has wiped off all the gains and is now trading 29 percent below its 2019 closing prices.

The outbreak, called a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has roiled equity markets across the globe. All major indices have tanked more than 25 percent from their January levels. Both the Nifty and the Sensex have fallen more than 32 percent from their all-time intraday highs touched on January 16, 2020.

The situation has become so dire that investors are struggling to even maintain faith in safe-haven assets such as gold.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, has now spread to 166 countries and territories, killing more than 8,600 people and leaving hundreds of thousands in quarantine.

The highly infectious disease is spreading rapidly in Europe and the United States, forcing the shutdown of offices, schools, cafes, cinema halls and malls - basically upending normal life.

India is also seeing a steady rise in cases. So far, it has reported three deaths and 166 confirmed cases.