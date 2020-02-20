Bitcoin falls below $10,000, wipes out $800 in just 45 mins

Bitcoin's tremendous rally came to a screeching halt after profit-booking dragged the world's leading cryptocurrency below $10,000 levels on February 20.

Bitcoin fell 5.32 percent to end the session at $9,602.45. It opened in the positive territory, but a 7.5 percent nosedive wiped off nearly $800 in 45 minutes. It recouped some losses but traded sideways for the rest of the session.

The fall also marks the comeback of bears as the flash crash came just one day after Bitcoin formed a golden cross on daily charts.

Bitcoin investor and podcast host Brad Mills, in a recent tweet, said that the sharp fall has "shook" him, ascribing the haemorrhage to " too much exposure".



If you are not a skilled trader or a long holder with strong convictions, market conditions like these can shake you out pretty easily. I’m a long holder and even I’m shook. That usually means too much exposure. — Brad Mills (@bradmillscan) February 19, 2020



Bitcoin had been on a raging rally this year. The top cryptocurrency had surged over 40 percent year-to-date, before yesterday's fall. It is still the top-performing asset class of 2020, outperforming the likes of gold, crude, Nifty and rupee.

Other notable cryptocurrencies also bore the brunt of the massive crash. XRP (XRP), ether (ETH) and bitcoin cash (BCH) fell 5.5-8.1 percent over 24 hours, data collated by Coindesk shows.