Bitcoin falls 8%, traders cite technical moves in thin liquidity

The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was last down 7.6% at $9,936, after touching $9,926 earlier.
Bitcoin fell more than 8% on August 21, plumbing to a five-day low, with traders and analysts ascribing the losses to technical trading in thin liquidity.
The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was last down 7.6% at $9,936, after touching $9,926 earlier. Traders said there did not appear to be a specific news catalyst for the moves, with some citing the possibility of large individual orders pressuring the broader market lower.Other major digital coins such as Ethereum and Ripple's XRP also fell by around 7%.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 09:23 pm