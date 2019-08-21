App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 09:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bitcoin falls 8%, traders cite technical moves in thin liquidity

The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was last down 7.6% at $9,936, after touching $9,926 earlier.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Bitcoin fell more than 8% on August 21, plumbing to a five-day low, with traders and analysts ascribing the losses to technical trading in thin liquidity.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was last down 7.6% at $9,936, after touching $9,926 earlier. Traders said there did not appear to be a specific news catalyst for the moves, with some citing the possibility of large individual orders pressuring the broader market lower.

Other major digital coins such as Ethereum and Ripple's XRP also fell by around 7%.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 09:23 pm

tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #World News

