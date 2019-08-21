Bitcoin falls 8%, traders cite technical moves in thin liquidity

Bitcoin fell more than 8% on August 21, plumbing to a five-day low, with traders and analysts ascribing the losses to technical trading in thin liquidity.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was last down 7.6% at $9,936, after touching $9,926 earlier. Traders said there did not appear to be a specific news catalyst for the moves, with some citing the possibility of large individual orders pressuring the broader market lower.