Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.4 percent from this year's peak of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Reuters
May 23, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
Representative Image

Bitcoin fell by 8.9 percent to $34,156 at 1000 GMT on Sunday, losing $3,344.54 from its previous close.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.5 percent to $2,031.96 on Sunday, down $264.35 from its previous close.
TAGS: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency
first published: May 23, 2021 03:55 pm

